Village Fest Launches Fall Season with New Evening Hours in Downtown Palm Springs

Kicking off the fall season, Village Fest, the popular Thursday Street Festival in downtown Palm Springs, has announced new evening hours to enhance the visitor experience. Starting this fall, the festival will begin an hour earlier, running from 6 PM to 10 PM, allowing thousands of attendees to enjoy extended time exploring over 200 booths featuring local art, handcrafted items, and a variety of unique food offerings. This popular event along Palm Canyon Drive continues to be a staple in the community, drawing crowds each week who come to celebrate and support local artisans and vendors. For more details and updates on Village Fest, visit villagefest.org