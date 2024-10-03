2024 Fat Bear Week Kicks Off: Watch and Vote for Your Favorite Salmon-Fed Bear

The highly anticipated 2024 Fat Bear Week has officially commenced, continuing a beloved fall tradition where bears gather at Brooks Falls to gorge on salmon in preparation for their winter hibernation. Now in its 10th year, the Fat Bear contest invites the public to watch live webcams and participate in voting for their favorite bears through a single-elimination bracket format. Each day, bears compete head-to-head for votes, with community engagement driving the excitement. While participants enjoy the thrill of selecting their champion bear, humorous threats of bear retaliation add a playful twist to the event. Whether you're creating a bear bracket or simply observing, Fat Bear Week offers a unique opportunity to celebrate wildlife and support bear conservation efforts. Join the fun and vote for your top Fat Bear at the National Park Service’s official Fat Bear Week website at https://explore.org/fat-bear-week