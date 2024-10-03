An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Thursday, October 3, 2024!

Because midday temperatures will remain about a dozen-degrees above normal for the next few days, the National Weather Service has extended its Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley through Monday. Aside from perimeter mountain clouds, the Valley will see lots of sunshine this afternoon with highs just above 110°. We'll hover around 110° on Friday. As of today, it looks as though a trough of low pressure will play a role in dropping temps slightly by the middle of next week. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings