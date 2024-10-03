Manny the Movie Guy
Ariana DeBose Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About Wickedly Delicious “House of Spoils”
Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose carries the new supernatural horror flick "House of Spoils" from start to finish. She plays the Chef, an ambitious culinary expert who experiences something wicked while trying to open up a new restaurant. In this interview, we talked about her passion to star in the project, how she prepared, her cooking skills, and what she hoped for viewers to takeaway from the film. "House of Spoils" is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 3, 2024
