Cast of “Love is Blind” Season 7 Talks About Dating Reality Show

"Love is Blind" enters its seventh season with a whole new cast bringing lots more drama. In this interview, I spoke to the women castmates Ashley, Taylor, Hannah, and Marissa. They revealed the challenges, the expectations, and their crushes. You’ll also meet some of the male cast members of the show. We have 29-year-old real estate agent Nick P. who used to be an all-American college football player and Tyler, the 34-year-old accountant manager who used to be in the military. Both are looking for love. Both are looking to find their perfect partners. Some episodes of "Love is Blind" Season 7 is now available to stream on Netflix with new batches of episodes set to debut every Wednesday.