Court Blocks New Jersey Couple's Lawsuit Against Uber After 2022 Accident
John and Georgia McGinty are unable to sue Uber after suffering severe damages in a 2022 accident where their driver ran a red light. An appellate court ruled the couple must use arbitration, as per Uber's terms and conditions. The McGintys claim their underage daughter accepted the terms on Uber Eats and plan to petition the New Jersey Supreme Court.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 3, 2024
