Desert Hot Springs Hosts State of the City Business Awards and Expo Celebrating Local Growth

The Desert Hot Springs State of the City Business Awards and Expo took place at the Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center, celebrating the local economy and outlining future development plans for the business community. Mayor Scott Mattis addressed attendees, highlighting the past year's achievements and upcoming opportunities, particularly emphasizing the potential for retail growth along Palm Drive. The event provided a platform for the community to recognize outstanding businesses, with Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort and Day Spa receiving Business of the Year, and Discount Dazzle honored as New Business of the Year. This annual gathering not only honors local excellence but also encourages investment and development in the eclectic downtown area, positioning Desert Hot Springs as a thriving destination for both residents and investors.