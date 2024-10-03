Local & Community
Desert Theatricals Kicks Off New Season with Broadway-Style Shows in Coachella Valley
Desert Theatricals is launching its new season this November, bringing Broadway-quality performances to the Coachella Valley. The season will feature youth theater at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater, along with professional dinner shows under the stars. Aspiring actors are encouraged to audition and be part of these grand productions.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 3, 2024
