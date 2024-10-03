Weather
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Through Monday in Coachella Valley with Temperatures Above 110°F
The Coachella Valley is still experiencing above-normal temperatures, with highs ranging from 109°F to 113°F today. An excessive heat warning has been extended through Monday due to continued heat, with Palm Springs possibly breaking records. Slight relief is expected by next week, but temperatures will remain above average. Stay hydrated and safe!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 3, 2024
Coachella Valley weatherexcessive heat warninghigh temperaturesPalm Springs forecastheat advisorydesert weathertemperature recordsrelief next week
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...