FDA Declares Eli Lilly's Weight Loss and Diabetes Drugs No Longer in Shortage
The FDA has announced that Eli Lilly's weight loss and diabetes medications, Jaro and Z bound, are no longer in shortage. These drugs, which help curb hunger by triggering the hormone GLP-1, have been in a designated shortage since 2022. Eli Lilly has expanded manufacturing efforts, making these medications commercially available. However, the FDA cautions that some patients and prescribers may still face occasional supply disruptions.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 3, 2024
