Local & Community
Local Water District Backs Proposition 4, Aiming to Aid Disadvantaged Communities in Coachella Valley
A local water district is supporting Proposition 4, a $10 billion funding initiative on the November ballot, aimed at improving water projects, wildfire prevention, and coastal restoration. If passed, it could bring millions in aid to disadvantaged communities in the eastern Coachella Valley, including areas around the Salton Sea.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 3, 2024
Proposition 4Coachella Valley water districtNovember ballotwater projectsSalton Seawildfire preventioncoastal restorationdisadvantaged communitiesCalifornia bond debt
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...