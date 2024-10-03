Local & Community

Oktoberfest Kicks Off at Coachella's Container Park This Weekend

Oktoberfest is happening every weekend this month at Coachella’s Container Park! Enjoy live music, food, beer, and cocktails starting this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets for the first weekend are on sale, starting at $15.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 3, 2024

