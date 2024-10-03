Local & Community

Riverside County Approves Fee Hike for Animal Control Services Across Coachella Valley

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a 5% fee increase for animal control services in several cities, including Cathedral City and Rancho Mirage. The decision follows a study highlighting the need for better cost recovery. The contract with Outcomes for Pets LLC, aimed at improving operations, will run through 2026.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 3, 2024

Riverside Countyanimal control feesCoachella ValleyCathedral CityRancho Miragefee increaseDepartment of Animal Serviceseuthanasia ratesHayden ActOutcomes for Pets LLCChristian Hasten
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...