Riverside County Approves Fee Hike for Animal Control Services Across Coachella Valley
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a 5% fee increase for animal control services in several cities, including Cathedral City and Rancho Mirage. The decision follows a study highlighting the need for better cost recovery. The contract with Outcomes for Pets LLC, aimed at improving operations, will run through 2026.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 3, 2024
