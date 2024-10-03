Your Health Today
RSV: Protecting Children During Virus Season with Vaccination and Antibodies
RSV, a leading cause of infant hospitalizations, poses serious risks to young children, especially those with pre-existing conditions. As virus season begins, experts urge parents to consider RSV vaccination for pregnant women and antibody treatments for infants. The CDC reports up to 80,000 hospitalizations yearly among children under five due to RSV.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 3, 2024
