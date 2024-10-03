SNAP Benefits to Increase with Cost of Living Adjustment This Month

Users of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), previously known as the Food Stamp program, will see a modest increase in their benefits starting this month. This adjustment, driven by a cost-of-living increase, will result in a few extra dollars per month for households. The boost will be more substantial in Hawaii, Alaska, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam due to higher food prices. Additionally, income eligibility for the program will change, raising the net monthly income threshold for a family of four from $2,500 to $2,600.