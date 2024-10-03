Entertainment Report
Supernatural Thriller House of Spoils Premieres on Amazon Prime, Featuring a Culinary Twist
The supernatural thriller House of Spoils is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Starring Ariana DeBose, the film combines ghostly chills with a culinary journey. Manny the Movie Guy gives a sneak peek, praising the film for its "disgusting, thrilling, and beautiful" elements. Catch the full interview and more on NBC Palm Springs.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 3, 2024
House of SpoilsAmazon Primesupernatural thrillerAriana DeBoseManny the Movie Guyculinary ghost storymovie premiereNBC Palm SpringsAgua Caliente Entertainment
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...