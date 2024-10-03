Tropical Storm Possibility: Florida!

Looking at the long-range GFS forecast, it looks like the current broad area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico may organize into a Tropical Storm by early next week. As of today, it doesn't appear this system will become a Hurricane. As this system sits off of the Florida Gulf Coast, winds will be bothersome, but accumulative rain may be an issue. This forecast has significant precipitation beginning Monday with the highest totals over Central Florida on Tuesday. This possible event is several days away and this forecast will change... stay tuned! See images for details. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings