In a surprising incident on Wednesday, an unexploded World War II US bomb buried at a Japanese airport unexpectedly detonated, resulting in a sizable crater on the runway and the cancellation of more than 80 flights. Japanese officials reported that the 500-pound bomb caused significant disruptions to airport operations, though thankfully no injuries were reported. The explosion was captured on video, illustrating the extent of the damage. Authorities are actively investigating the factors that triggered the bomb's detonation to prevent future occurrences. This event underscores the ongoing challenges of managing historical munitions and the critical importance of stringent airport safety protocols to ensure public safety and uninterrupted air travel.