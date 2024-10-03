US Port Strike Ends as 50,000 International Longshore Association Members Agree to New Wage Terms

After disrupting the flow of numerous US imports and exports, the nationwide port strike involving approximately 50,000 members of the International Longshore Association has come to an end. Negotiators from the union and the US Maritime Alliance successfully reached a new agreement on wages, leading to the extension of the current contract until January 15th. Although the specific terms of the deal were not disclosed at the time of the announcement, the resolution means that port workers will return to their duties starting tomorrow, restoring normal operations and alleviating the impact on international trade. This agreement marks a significant step in resolving labor disputes within the maritime industry, ensuring the continued efficiency of US port activities.