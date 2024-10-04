An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Friday, October 4, 2024!

Because midday high temperatures in the Coachella Valley will continue to run approximately 15-degrees above normal the next few days, the National Weather Service has an Excessive Heat Warning posted for the area through Monday. The hottest two afternoons will occur this weekend. A couple of weak waves will move through the Southwest next week, chipping away at those high temps. Valley highs fall below 110° on Tuesday... under 100° by Sunday. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings