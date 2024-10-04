Another Possible Hurricane for Florida... Update!

According to the latest GFS weather computer model run, an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico has a chance of becoming a Tropical Storm (Milton) on Tuesday as it moves to the ENE. Just before the center of this system makes landfall late-Tuesday/early-Wednesday along the Florida Gulf Coast near Tampa/St. Pete, maximum sustained winds will be close to 75 mph, criteria for a Cat-1 Hurricane. According to this particular scenario -- shortly after landfall -- this cyclone will quickly weaken as it takes a turn to the SE to exit the state somewhen near West Palm Beach sometime between late-Wednesday and early-Thursday. Winds will defiantly be an issue, but the main threat will be rainfall, especially in areas still recovering from last week's Hurricane Helene. From Monday through Thursday, areas in the Southern half of Florida could receive up to ten-inches of total precipitation. Flooding will be an issue. Because there are still days to go and many gears which factor into this forecast, this particular outlook will alter. Stay tuned! See images for details. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings