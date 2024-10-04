Local & Community

Cathedral City Firefighters Celebrate Stash Tober: Annual Mustache Contest Fundraiser for Boys and Girls Club

Tonight, the Cathedral City Firefighters Association hosts Stash Tober, their annual mustache contest and fundraiser benefiting the Boys and Girls Club. Join the fun at Luchador for prizes, raffles, and community spirit!

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 4, 2024

