Claudia Sheinbaum Sworn In as Mexico's First Female President, Promises Women's Rights Advocacy
Claudia Sheinbaum has been sworn in as Mexico’s first female president, marking a historic moment for the nation. The 62-year-old climate scientist and former Mexico City mayor has pledged to strengthen women's rights and address ongoing violence. Sheinbaum, a member of the Morena Party, aims to continue the policies of her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, while also tackling economic challenges and maintaining strong US relations.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 4, 2024
