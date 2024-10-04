Costco Expands Precious Metals Offerings with New Platinum Bars Featuring Roman Goddess

Costco has expanded its selection of precious metals by launching one-ounce platinum bars, retailing at $1,090 exclusively on their website for members. These new platinum bars feature Lady Fortuna, the Roman goddess of prosperity, adding a unique and symbolic touch to the investment pieces. This move follows Costco’s successful introduction of gold bars in 2023, which generated over $100 million in sales during their first quarter. While sales figures indicate a strong market presence, Costco’s primary goal with these precious metal offerings appears to be enhancing their "treasure hunt" brand image by providing customers with unexpected and limited-time items.