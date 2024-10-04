Weather
Excessive Heat Warning for Coachella Valley as Temperatures Soar This Weekend
Prepare for an extended excessive heat warning in the Coachella Valley, with temperatures soaring to 110-114°F this weekend. Highs today will reach 111°F in Palm Desert under mostly sunny skies. Despite some light winds, expect hot and dry conditions throughout the area. The warning is in effect through Monday night, with temperatures gradually cooling mid-next week. Stay safe and hydrated!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 4, 2024
Coachella Valley weatherexcessive heat warningweekend forecastPalm Desert temperaturesCoachella Valley heattripledigit temperaturesCoachella Valley heat advisorysummer weather update
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...