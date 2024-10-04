Hims & Hers Offers Affordable Weight Loss Solutions for Frontline Heroes

Over 100 million Americans face weight-related challenges, but new GLP-1 medications offer hope. Barriers like high costs and shortages prevent many from accessing help, including frontline workers. Hims & Hers aims to change that with their Service Appreciation Initiative, offering GLP-1 medications to military veterans, first responders, nurses, and teachers for just $99 a month. Dr. Jessica Yu discusses the link between weight management and mental health, highlighting the holistic approach to care.ent, Service Appreciation Initiative