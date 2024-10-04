Joaquin Phoenix Returns in "Joker: Folie à Deux," But Falls Short as a Sequel

This week, Mandy the Movie Guy reviews Joker: Folie à Deux, where Joaquin Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The musical sequel struggles with its identity, trying to blend romance and music, but fails to live up to the expectations. Despite strong performances, Joker: Folie à Deux misses the mark and leaves fans wanting more. Also streaming this weekend is House of Spoils, a supernatural thriller perfect for Halloween, starring Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose.