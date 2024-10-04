Sports
LeBron James and Son Bronny Shine as Lakers Begin Preseason at Acrisure Arena
LeBron James may not be suiting up, but all eyes are on his son Bronny as the Lakers start their preseason at Acrisure Arena. Bronny makes his professional debut outside of Summer League, while Julius Randle joins the Timberwolves in this highly anticipated matchup. Catch all the action tonight at 7:30!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 4, 2024
LeBron JamesBronny JamesLakers preseasonAcrisure ArenaLakers vs TimberwolvesJulius RandleLakers game Coachella ValleyNBA preseasonAnthony DavisLeBron James not playing
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...