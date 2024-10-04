Los Angeles DA Reviews Resentencing of Menendez Brothers Amid New Evidence of Abuse

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is currently reviewing the possibility of resentencing Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted in 1996 for the murder of their parents and sentenced to life without parole. This reconsideration is driven by newly discovered evidence that may support the brothers' claims of having been sexually abused. A pivotal piece of evidence is a letter written by Erik Menendez to his cousin, recently found by the cousin's mother. The renewed interest in the case has been amplified by the Netflix series "Monsters," with attorney Mark Garagos commending Gascon for his efforts. Garagos emphasizes that societal understanding of abuse has significantly evolved over the past 35 years, potentially impacting the outcome of the review. The original convictions followed a second trial after the first ended in a hung jury. As the evidence is still being assessed, no final decision has been made regarding the brothers' sentences, highlighting the ongoing pursuit of justice and the impact of changing perspectives on past legal cases.