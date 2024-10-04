Palm Desert Kicks Off Fall Concert in the Park Series with Fleetwood Mac Tribute “Gypsy Dreams”

Palm Desert welcomed back a beloved family tradition as the Fall Concert in the Park series launched with "Gypsy Dreams," a heartfelt tribute to Fleetwood Mac, at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park amphitheater. Hundreds of concert-goers brought blankets, lounge chairs, and snacks to enjoy an evening of classic rock and lively dancing under the stunning desert sky. First-time attendees praised the vibrant atmosphere, the beautifully lit amphitheater, and the engaging performances that brought the community together. The kickoff event sets the stage for a month-long series, featuring a total of five free concerts every Thursday night in October, beginning at six o’clock. These performances offer an affordable and enjoyable way for families and music lovers to experience live entertainment amidst the scenic backdrop of Palm Desert.