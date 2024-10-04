Philadelphia police are actively investigating an overnight burglary on the historic SS United States cruise liner, a vessel renowned for its grandeur and historical significance. Authorities have successfully identified the suspects through reviewing security camera footage and monitoring social media activity, although no arrests have been made yet. The intruders reportedly stole only flashlights and batteries commonly used by tour groups, aligning with the fact that the ship had been stripped of valuable items long ago. In light of this incident, county officials are implementing increased security measures around the SS United States to prevent future unauthorized access. Additionally, there are strategic plans underway to sink the ship in the Gulf of Mexico, transforming it into a massive artificial reef that will support marine life and promote environmental conservation.