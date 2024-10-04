River in Rancho Mirage Postpones Two Grand Openings to November 8, Successfully Launches R.E.I

The River at Rancho Mirage has announced the postponement of two grand opening events to November 8, originally scheduled for this past weekend. The delayed events include the grand openings and ribbon-cutting ceremonies for Cowboy Cantina and Slinging 360, which will now take place a month later. Despite the postponements, one of the businesses, R.E.I. successfully held its grand opening tonight, attracting shoppers to explore a variety of outdoor activities available at the River. Local Congressman Raul Ruiz attended the event, highlighting how the new store supports the local environment through partnerships with the Chuckwalla National Monument movement. This collaboration, along with support from organizations like Cactus and The Clouds, aims to enhance community members' physical and mental well-being through outdoor engagement while boosting the local economy and tourism. Congressman Ruiz emphasized his commitment to advocating for the Chuckwalla National Monument and supporting nonprofits dedicated to environmental protection, reinforcing the R.E.I's role in promoting sustainable community growth and development.