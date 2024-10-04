CA, US & World
Riverside County Deputies Receive New Ballistic Vests, Thanks to Rancho Mirage
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are now equipped with state-of-the-art ballistic vests, provided by the City of Rancho Mirage. Lt. Rick Espinoza says the new vests offer better security and comfort, enhancing officer safety and response. The department aims to distribute more of these vests to better protect both deputies and the communities they serve.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 4, 2024
Riverside County Sheriff ballistic vests Rancho Mirage deputy safety law enforcement equipment Lt Rick Espinoza community safety new equipment
