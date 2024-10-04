Sierra Wildlife Rescue Prepared to Release Record Number of Fawns This Year

Sierra Wildlife Rescue is gearing up to release a record number of fawns into the wild this year, surpassing numbers from recent decades. Volunteers at the facility have responded to an unprecedented influx of calls, taking in more fawns than ever before. Dave Cook, a rehabilitator with Sierra Wildlife Rescue, manages enclosures across El Dorado County, caring for both orphaned and injured fawns. One third of the fawns are orphaned, while the remaining two thirds are injured, requiring meticulous care to prevent stress-related complications. The organization relies heavily on volunteer support, emphasizing that while donations are appreciated, the dedication and time of volunteers are invaluable. With fawns being fed until they reach about four months of age, Sierra Wildlife Rescue ensures each animal is ready for a successful release back into their natural habitat. As the community rallies to support these efforts, the impending release promises to enhance local wildlife populations and promote conservation within the region.