State Department Shortens Passport Processing Times to 4-6 Weeks

International travelers can now obtain their passports more quickly as the State Department has reduced typical processing times from the previous 6-8 weeks to a more efficient 4-6 weeks. This improvement marks a significant turnaround from the pandemic-induced backlog, which saw wait times extend up to 18 weeks during the summer of 2021. It is important to note that the processing clock starts when the State Department receives your application and ends when they send it out. Additionally, those renewing their passports can take advantage of the new online filing option, streamlining the renewal process. However, the processing time for expedited passports remains unchanged, still requiring 2-3 weeks. These updates aim to facilitate smoother and faster passport services for travelers planning their international trips.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 4, 2024

