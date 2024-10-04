Stormy Daniels Makes Highly Anticipated Appearance at Oscars, Palm Springs

Stormy Daniels, the woman central to Donald Trump's criminal conviction case, made a highly anticipated appearance at Oscars in downtown Palm Springs tonight. Moderated by Oscars owner Dan Gore, the former adult film star engaged the audience by discussing her career and the public controversies surrounding her. The event drew significant attention from the local community and fans eager to hear Daniels' insights firsthand. Building on the excitement, Daniels is set to make another appearance tomorrow, this time moderated by J Howe from NBC's Desert Brew. Tickets for the upcoming event remain available, offering more opportunities for attendees to engage with Daniels and hear her perspectives.