Surgeons Prioritizing Profit Over Patient Care in Growing "Surgery Mills" Trend

A troubling and dangerous trend is sweeping across the United States, as some medical practices, referred to as "surgery mills," prioritize profit over patient care by pushing unwitting patients into unnecessary surgeries. Dr. Hooman Melamed, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with 20 years of solo practice in Beverly Hills, has witnessed firsthand the devastating consequences of these practices, which can lead to life-threatening complications and lifelong consequences for patients. He explains that while a small percentage of patients genuinely require urgent surgical intervention, the majority are being rushed into operations under false pretenses. Dr. Melamed advises patients to protect themselves by seeking second opinions, thoroughly questioning the necessity of recommended procedures, and ensuring that their surgeons do not rush through appointments or perform excessive surgeries. By taking these steps, patients can better safeguard their health and make informed decisions about their medical care. This issue underscores the critical need for ethical practices in healthcare and greater awareness among patients to avoid falling victim to profit-driven medical establishments.