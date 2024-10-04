CA, US & World
Trump and Harris Ramp Up Campaigns in Battleground States as Liz Cheney Endorses Biden
Vice President Harris intensifies her campaign efforts in Wisconsin, joined by former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who officially endorses Biden, calling Trump "petty" and "cruel." Meanwhile, a new memoir from Melania Trump reveals a family divide over abortion, with the former first lady defending women’s rights—a stark contrast to her husband’s stance on the issue.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 4, 2024
TrumpHarriscampaign 2024Liz Cheney endorses BidenMelania Trump abortion stancebattleground statesWisconsin campaignRoe v Wadepresidential election
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...