An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Saturday, October 5, 2024!

Because midday temperatures will be running above 110° the next three afternoons, an Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Coachella Valley area through Monday evening. The Valley will see lots of sunshine with perimeter fair-weather mountain clouds each day. A few high-level cumulus clouds will move overhead late Monday. A couple of cold fronts will swing through the Southwest, each playing a role in subduing our high temperatures. The first boundary will pull-down Valley midday temps below 110° on Tuesday, the next wave will provide highs closer to 100° next weekend. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings