Coachella Valley Hospitals Struggle with IV Fluid Shortage Caused by Hurricane Helene

Hospitals in the Coachella Valley are currently grappling with a significant shortage of IV fluids due to the shutdown of Baxter International’s manufacturing plant in North Carolina, a consequence of Hurricane Helene. The closure has disrupted shipments to Eisenhower Health, forcing local hospitals to reduce IV usage by up to 60% and emphasize oral hydration whenever possible. Health officials warn that if the shortage extends into the colder months, the increased demand for IV fluids could exacerbate the problem. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the duration of the shortage, hospitals and the Desert Care Network are implementing strict conservation measures and coordinating with national IV fluid inventories to ensure patient care remains uncompromised. Authorities reassure residents that there is no cause for panic, as comprehensive management plans are in place to navigate this medical supply crisis.