Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million for Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts
In a heartfelt gesture, Dolly Parton announced a $1 million donation for Hurricane Helene relief at a Walmart in Newport, Tennessee. The country music legend emphasized the importance of stepping up to help those affected by the severe flooding in her hometown. Additionally, her businesses and the Dollywood Foundation will contribute another million dollars to assist flood victims.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 5, 2024
