Kings of Cook Street: Palm Desert defense shines in win over Xavier Prep

It's all about defense. Each week head coach Rudy Forti speaks highly of his defense. It's whether the offense will show up. Friday night, it all clicked, and the Aztecs took the opener in DEL play over the Xavier Prep Saints. A 17-point second quarter was the difference, with Jackson Wilson rushing for two touchdowns. The biggest play of the night came off the foot of Nick Danglies. The Junior kicker split the uprights. From 33-yards out. Palm Desert shuts out Xavier Prep 24-0. Xavier Prep (2-3-1, 0-1) will host La Quinta (5-1, 1-0) next Friday, 10/11. Palm Desert (3-3, 1-0) will travel to Rancho Mirage (3-3, 1-0) next Friday, 10/11.