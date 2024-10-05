La Quinta rolls in DEL opener at Palm Springs

The first week of the Desert Empire League play is officially in the books. Following a loss last Friday, where a big lead evaporated, the Blackhawks got back on track to prove they're the team to beat in the DEL this season. Sophomore running back Madden Ruberg was unstoppable, rushing for over 200 yards and finding the end zone four times on the ground. La Quinta (5-1, 1-0) will travel to Xavier Prep (2-3-1, 0-1) next Friday, 10/11. Palm Springs (3-3,0-1) will travel to Shadow HIlls (4-2, 0-1) next Friday, 10/11.