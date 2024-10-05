Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Closure Extended Until October 19 for Safety and Maintenance

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has announced an extension of its closure, now expected to remain shut until October 19th. The delay arises from the ongoing annual maintenance coupled with unforeseen technical difficulties that have emerged during the process. Nancy Nichols, the Tramway’s General Manager, emphasized that safety remains the foremost priority, and the additional time is essential to thoroughly address and resolve all technical issues. The popular tourist attraction remains closed to ensure that all maintenance tasks are completed safely and effectively, minimizing future disruptions and guaranteeing a secure experience for visitors upon reopening.