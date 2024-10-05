Palm Springs Allocated $5 Million by Gov. Gavin Newsom to Combat Homelessness

Palm Springs has been allocated over $5 million by California Governor Gavin Newsom to combat homelessness. The funding, announced under the encampment resolution, will be utilized to clear homeless encampments and provide essential shelter and support services. Additionally, the new measures mandate local governments to maintain comprehensive housing elements while adhering to planning, permitting, entitlement, fair housing, and homelessness laws. Across California, 18 communities will receive more than $130 million, with Riverside County alone obtaining over $12.6 million to effectively address homelessness.