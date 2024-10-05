Local & Community

Wellness Fair at Revel in Palm Desert This Saturday: Free Community Event

Join us at Revel in Palm Desert tomorrow for a Wellness Fair open to the public! This free event features various local wellness vendors offering yoga, mental health resources, medical assistance, art therapy, and more. Embrace a holistic lifestyle in a community where good friends and good food go hand in hand!

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 5, 2024

