An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Sunday, October 6, 2024!

The Coachella Valley remains under an Excessive Heat Warning through Monday as midday highs peak above 110° both afternoons. Like yesterday, today we'll be under plenty of sunshine with a few perimeter mountains clouds. A couple of weak frontal boundaries will move through the West, playing a role in slowly chipping-away a few degrees with each passage. The first wave will pull Valley highs below 110° on Tuesday, then those numbers will be hovering close to 100° by next weekend. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSteffen