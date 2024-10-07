An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Monday, October 7, 2024!

An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Coachella Valley area through this evening. The Valley will once again experience high temperatures above 110° with dry air. We'll see a few perimeter mountain clouds today with the addition of streaks of high-altitude cirrus clouds this afternoon. Those Valley highs will back-off this week, but very slowly. Palm Springs' highs include 109° Tuesday, 107° on Thursday, 104° by Saturday. Double-digit highs of 99° is possible for next-week Monday. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings