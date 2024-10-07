Aren't Temperatures Supposed to Fall for Fall?

Ever since the Coachella Valley exited Summer and started Autumn on September 22nd, the weather really started to heat-up around here! In fact, Palm Springs set seven new record highs over just the past two-weeks. This includes a 117° reading on October 1st, which is now the hottest temperature ever recorded for the entire month of October at PSP. And those 115s we experienced last weekend are now tied for the third highest-ever readings for this month in the city. Come-on Fall... fall! @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings