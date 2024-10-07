Local & Community
Cathedral City Launches New Code Red Community Notification System
Cathedral City is rolling out a new Code Red notification system to keep residents updated on essential city services, including street sweeping, road construction, and more. Visit NBCPalmSprings.com to learn how to sign up for these free alerts.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 7, 2024
